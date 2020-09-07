Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.41. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

NYSE:PBA opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 94.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 87.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

