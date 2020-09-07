Marshall Wace LLP Buys 50,930 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 257.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TPX. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $82.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.12. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

