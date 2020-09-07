Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) will report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.46). Mohawk Group posted earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mohawk Group.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MWK. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Shares of Mohawk Group stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. Mohawk Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

In other Mohawk Group news, Director Greg Petersen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,955.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Mohawk Group by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mohawk Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 513,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Group (MWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.