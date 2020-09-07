Brokerages Expect Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Yelp reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 321.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist increased their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.12.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.17 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $44,919.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,980 shares of company stock worth $409,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 806.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

