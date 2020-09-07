$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Proto Labs posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $151.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average is $105.85. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 1.84. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 1.2% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,524,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,306,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,889,000 after purchasing an additional 74,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Proto Labs by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after buying an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Proto Labs by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 519,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,427,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

