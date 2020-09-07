Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 273,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of VICI Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,023.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura increased their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

