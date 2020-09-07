CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $687,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,405 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 207,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in HP by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $86,134,000 after buying an additional 2,798,133 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in HP by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.23 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

