Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Position Lessened by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 173,311 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.35% of Lumber Liquidators worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

