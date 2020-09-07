CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 48.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,149,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $87.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $98.90.

