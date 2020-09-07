Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 74,069 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8,229.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,069 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after acquiring an additional 473,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,627,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,125,000 after buying an additional 107,869 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,620,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,561,000 after buying an additional 148,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $349,367,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,034,000 after buying an additional 177,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Cfra reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $187,735 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.