FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

FIL Ltd increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802,804 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.06% of HP worth $13,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of HP by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.23 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

