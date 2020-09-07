Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 631,536.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.59.

DG stock opened at $195.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,128 shares of company stock worth $13,092,683. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

