Marshall Wace LLP Sells 68,331 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,331 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,098,000 after acquiring an additional 54,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 49.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after acquiring an additional 213,068 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.7% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 369,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Shares of PRI opened at $125.83 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $406,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,692.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

