CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $687,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,405 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in HP by 23.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 207,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in HP by 124.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $86,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,133 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in HP by 60.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

HP stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

