CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 48.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,498 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,881,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33,516.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 448,446 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 410.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 422,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after purchasing an additional 339,681 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 870,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 339,317 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $87.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $98.90.

