Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 200 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.6% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 6,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 404.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

NOC opened at $339.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

