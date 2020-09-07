CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $800,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

