MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,910 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 186,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.97.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

