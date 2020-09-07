CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $424,440,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,247,000 after buying an additional 2,228,721 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,313,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,681,000 after buying an additional 554,624 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,040,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,199,000 after buying an additional 171,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 78.9% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,450,000 after buying an additional 2,205,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF opened at $26.17 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

