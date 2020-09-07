CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,140 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 24.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,110,000 after buying an additional 278,490 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 25.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 243,665 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $3,227,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,637,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,337,000 after purchasing an additional 125,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ABM Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,878,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,091 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $28,231.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $131,024.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $185,748. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM opened at $38.33 on Monday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -103.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. CL King upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

