FIL Ltd Has $13.74 Million Stock Position in Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU)

FIL Ltd cut its position in Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,404 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.15% of Niu Technologies worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $19.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Niu Technologies – has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

