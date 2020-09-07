Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 8,500 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 42.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 33.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of GMAB opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.80. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $38.57.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 54.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

