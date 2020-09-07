Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97,171 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.18% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $14,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $140.34 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.47.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 3,130.03%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

