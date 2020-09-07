Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Stake Lessened by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.32% of Servicemaster Global worth $14,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the first quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 168.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 639.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 517.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SERV opened at $41.66 on Monday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

