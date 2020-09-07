First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 273.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.41.

FRC opened at $114.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

