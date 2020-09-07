Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,348,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,895 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 7.21% of Aurora Mobile worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp lifted its position in Aurora Mobile by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JG opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Aurora Mobile Ltd – has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter.

Aurora Mobile Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service.

