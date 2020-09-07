Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $14,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,312.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $24.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

