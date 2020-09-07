FIL Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 90.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,910 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,256,000 after buying an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 85.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 13.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,564,000 after purchasing an additional 718,068 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Welltower by 9.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,388,000 after acquiring an additional 415,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 70.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $61.12 on Monday. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

