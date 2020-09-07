FIL Ltd Raises Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,405 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Arch Capital Group worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of ACGL opened at $31.87 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.