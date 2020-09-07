FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.23% of Globant worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Globant by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Globant by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Globant by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Globant by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $170.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 1.28. Globant SA has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $189.34.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.60 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Research analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

