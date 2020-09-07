FIL Ltd Purchases 387 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of Alliance Data Systems worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 182.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 506,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,231 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 195,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ADS opened at $48.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $137.29.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

