FIL Ltd Lowers Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

AEIS stock opened at $69.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

