FIL Ltd Has $12.28 Million Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,562 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 486.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

RACE opened at $191.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.09. Ferrari NV has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

