FIL Ltd Reduces Stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,217 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Envestnet worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 424.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 50,026 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $79.72 on Monday. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

