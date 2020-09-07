XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in XP were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in XP by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,687,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,925 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of XP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,955,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,887,000 after acquiring an additional 791,092 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of XP by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,112,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,337,000 after acquiring an additional 776,562 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XP by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,249 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XP by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,165,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,769,000 after acquiring an additional 725,642 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup started coverage on XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of XP stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. XP Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.94.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

