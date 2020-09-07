FIL Ltd Buys 6,953 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after buying an additional 2,184,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $54,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 626.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.48.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $211.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.85 and a 200 day moving average of $189.17. The stock has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $220.84.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

