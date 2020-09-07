Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Holdings Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,411 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,972 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $32.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.16.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.