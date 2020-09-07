FIL Ltd Acquires Shares of 242,267 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 242,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,884,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,406,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after buying an additional 527,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 705.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12,955.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 118,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 21.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,579,000 after purchasing an additional 245,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after buying an additional 473,431 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $1,927,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,359.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $65,380.00. Insiders sold a total of 592,195 shares of company stock worth $25,120,963 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Nomura started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:GO opened at $38.86 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

