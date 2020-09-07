FIL Ltd Has $10.67 Million Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.18% of Athene worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $1,355,395,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Athene by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,512,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,372,000 after acquiring an additional 749,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Athene by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,600,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,561 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 46.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,318,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Athene by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,840,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,329,000 after acquiring an additional 955,063 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Athene news, insider Grant Kvalheim purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $37.29 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.59. Athene had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATH. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

