FIL Ltd Has $11.70 Million Stock Holdings in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 205.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095,669 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 2.34% of Despegar.com worth $11,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 407.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 165.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 17.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DESP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

DESP opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. Despegar.com Corp has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

