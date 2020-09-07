FIL Ltd Sells 34,116 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,116 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.47% of Casella Waste Systems worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

CWST opened at $55.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $59.68.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,120,956.00. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,946,641.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,372 shares of company stock worth $5,647,242. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

