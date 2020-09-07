FIL Ltd Sells 72,749 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,749 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 90.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Brown & Brown by 99.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 263.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in Brown & Brown by 33.9% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $45.25 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

