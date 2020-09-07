FIL Ltd Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 4.17% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $69.57.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

