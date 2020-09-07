FIL Ltd Sells 221,127 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221,127 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.06% of AMETEK worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 238,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in AMETEK by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $1,923,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,094. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $99.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day moving average of $87.17. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $103.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.