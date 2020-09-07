Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Coherent worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 342.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Coherent by 767.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COHR stock opened at $111.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $178.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.01.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.31. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

