FIL Ltd Sells 335,073 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 335,073 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $51.22 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

