FIL Ltd Sells 131,444 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,444 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.72% of Macerich worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 151.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Macerich by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Argent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.96 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Macerich stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Macerich Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.70 million. Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

