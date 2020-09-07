FIL Ltd Has $10.97 Million Stock Holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,090 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of New Relic worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in New Relic by 2,307.4% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,660,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,022,000 after buying an additional 2,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of New Relic by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,832,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,513 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,846 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $39,159,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,794,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,479,000 after acquiring an additional 534,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

New Relic stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. New Relic Inc has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $132,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $2,829,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,885 shares of company stock worth $8,011,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

