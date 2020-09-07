FIL Ltd Has $10.76 Million Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,042,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $45.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

