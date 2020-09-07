FIL Ltd Has $11.16 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 109,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,845.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 35,998 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06.

